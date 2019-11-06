Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) Stock Price Up 3%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (CVE:BKM)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, approximately 18,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 9,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

The company has a market cap of $38.52 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52.

Pacific Booker Minerals (CVE:BKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

