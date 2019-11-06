Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CEO Purchases $17,020.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) CEO Jeffrey Nau purchased 1,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $17,020.00.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.