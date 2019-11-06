Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXFD. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 4,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,049. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 160,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 176,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 32.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

