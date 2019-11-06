Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63.

NYSE OMI opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

