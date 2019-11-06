OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.28, approximately 9,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

OVCHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

