Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Down 5.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $25.20, approximately 3,174,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 1,017,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.