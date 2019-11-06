Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,984.64% and a negative return on equity of 65.91%.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 84,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,119. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

