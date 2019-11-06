OST Hits Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. OST has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $381,872.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Coinsuper and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,403,663 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

