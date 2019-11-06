Orion Group Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million.

ORN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.