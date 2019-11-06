Origo Market Cap Hits $8.34 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Origo has a market cap of $8.34 million and $17.75 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.27 or 0.06275043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014324 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046568 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,301,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

