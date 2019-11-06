Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $21.49 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Orbs has a total market cap of $21.49 million and $9.91 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.01487481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,948,289,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.