Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives €16.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($19.17).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

ORA stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €14.40 ($16.74). 7,289,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.48. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

