Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 35,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 106,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 163,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 4,970,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

