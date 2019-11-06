Oppenheimer Weighs in on Stericycle Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 414,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 70,892 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 52.3% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 220,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,318,000 after acquiring an additional 278,461 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

