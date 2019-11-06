Oppenheimer Comments on Watts Water Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

WTS stock opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,322,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

