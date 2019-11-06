Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,869,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.