Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $2,209,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,750. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

