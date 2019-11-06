Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.89. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,902. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

