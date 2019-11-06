Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 50,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

