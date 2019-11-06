Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,022 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

