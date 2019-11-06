Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

