Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,552 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,938,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 122,319 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 57,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

