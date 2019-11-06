Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,957,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.88.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total transaction of $810,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.10. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.