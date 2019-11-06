Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 264.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,681. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

