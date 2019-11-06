Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,005 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19,589.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 188,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

