Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

