Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.
NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $44.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
