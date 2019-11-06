Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.79 EPS.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,583. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 88.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.