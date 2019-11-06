OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.34

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 17230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get OLYMPUS CORP/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLYMPUS CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.