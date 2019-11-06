Olin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

OLN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,567. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. Olin has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,830 shares of company stock valued at $368,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

