OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,755.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2,755.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00065587 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001257 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00082763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,274.25 or 0.99246047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000557 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,833,157 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

