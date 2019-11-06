ODEM Market Cap Hits $38.67 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. ODEM has a market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $519,640.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00222225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.01479294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,360,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.