Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Hochtief (FRA:HOT) a €127.00 Price Target

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been given a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.00 ($159.30).

FRA:HOT traded up €2.10 ($2.44) on Wednesday, reaching €113.20 ($131.63). The stock had a trading volume of 137,224 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.57 and a 200 day moving average of €108.77. Hochtief has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

