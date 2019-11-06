Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OCN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 331,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Ocwen Financial news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Stein bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,645.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 515,618 shares of company stock valued at $778,761 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

