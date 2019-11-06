Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), 27,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,831% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.91).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.76. The company has a market cap of $70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

