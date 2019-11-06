OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

OCFC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,637. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

