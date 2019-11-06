OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 12,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

