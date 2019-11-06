OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 300.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 44,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 709,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

