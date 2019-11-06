Obyte 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,134.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $21.86 or 0.00234124 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $9,134.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 722,058 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

