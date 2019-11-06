Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) PT Lowered to $0.90

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $1.20 to $0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.82.

NYSE OBE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Obsidian Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

