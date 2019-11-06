Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Announces Earnings Results

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 360,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

OMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

