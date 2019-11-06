Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,587 shares of company stock worth $11,881,320. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.24. 933,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,807. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

