Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $82,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $837,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $73.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

