NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.09

Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 11756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

