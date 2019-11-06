NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.