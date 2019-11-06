Northcoast Research Comments on Wingstop Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WING stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. Wingstop has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wingstop by 98.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.