North American Palladium (PALDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of PALDF stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. North American Palladium has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $879.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of North American Palladium in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Palladium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

