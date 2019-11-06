North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on North American Palladium in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PALDF opened at $14.94 on Monday. North American Palladium has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $878.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.07.

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

