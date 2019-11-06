Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

