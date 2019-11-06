Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.25 ($47.97).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.92 ($41.77). The stock had a trading volume of 108,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a one year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a one year high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.28.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.