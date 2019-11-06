Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Vertical Research cut shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.03. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 88.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 3.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 84.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 19.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

